Britney Spears Reacts To Ex Kevin Federline's Comments

Britney Spears clapped back at ex-husband Kevin Federline this past weekend after he said their sons have been avoiding her for several months.

“It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,” Spears wrote in an Instagram Story.

Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, chose not to attend Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari in June and, according to Federline, “it’s been a few months since they’ve seen her.”

In an interview with Daphne Barak for ITV previewed by the Mail on Sunday, Federline hinted that the boys are embarrassed by the nude photos and video clips Spears frequently posts on Instagram.

“I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them,” he explained. “It's tough. I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

Spears said she “gave them everything” and added there is “only one word: HURTFUL.” In a follow-up Instagram post, she insisted “I’m only human and I’ve done my best.”

Asghari supported his wife in an Instagram Story. “There is not validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly. The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.”

Spears last shared a photo of her with her sons in March 2021. “I haven’t posted pictures of them for some time cause they’re at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it,” she explained at the time.

Federline, 44, also said the boys witnessed “a lot of things going on that I didn’t feel comfortable with” during their visits with their famous mom.

“They tried to give her the benefit of the doubt but at the same time, I can tell that sometimes, it hurts to be in that position,” he said.

Federline said the conservatorship Spears was under for 13 years “saved her life” and the pop star’s father Jamie “really cared, and really cares about his family.”

Federline, who married Spears in September 2004, was shooting content with Muchmusic in Toronto in November 2006 when he learned that Spears had filed for divorce, seeking physical and legal custody of their sons.

“I called my lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan and we sat down and I told him all I care about is getting 50 per cent custody,' he recalled. “Nothing else mattered. Nothing. I'm not the person that will take money over family.”

Federline married Victoria Prince in 2013, with whom he has daughters Jordan and Peyton. He also has daughter Kori and son Kaleb with ex-fiancée Shar Jackson.