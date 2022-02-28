Brooks & Dunn Heading Out On 'Reboot 2022 Tour'

Brooks & Dunn announced Monday they are heading out on a tour of U.S. arenas.

The country duo officially split following a concert in Nashville in 2010 but reunited five years later for shows in Las Vegas and a 2019 performance in Houston. Last fall, they completed the Reboot Tour.

The Reboot 2022 Tour kicks off May 5 and makes stops in 24 cities.

“Last year we fired up the buses and ‘let it roll’ again,” said Kix Brooks, in a release. “Thanks for reminding us how you guys can shake every stage we walk on to … damn, it feels good to be back with ya! Bring it! We’ll meet you there!”

Ronnie Dunn added: “It is our full intent to step onto the stage each night and throw down like the wildest honky tonk you’ve never been to … yet. Don’t be concerned about the mess left afterwards, y’all just enjoy yourselves and we’ll worry about that later.”

Each show will be opened up by two acts, including Gabby Barrett, Walker Hayes, Jon Pardi and Canada’s Tenille Townes. Tickets go on sale March 4.

Reboot, their first album since 2007, is a collection of re-recordings of Brooks & Dunn singles featuring other country artists.