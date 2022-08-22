Camila Cabello Collabs With Hans Zimmer On 'Take Me Back Home'

Camila Cabello has teamed up with famed composer Hans Zimmer on a song for the British documentary series Frozen Planet II.

“Take Me Back Home” will debut on Aug. 26 as the soundtrack of an extended trailer for the forthcoming series that will be shared on Cabello’s social media.

“To be able to combine my passion for the planet we live on and my music is a dream come true,” Cabello said, in a release, “never mind also getting to work with the legend that is Hans Zimmer.”

According to a release from BBC, the song “features the haunting vocals of Cabello supported by the epic orchestration of Zimmer” and “Cabello’s lyrics paired with Zimmer’s music echo both the fragility and jeopardy of the series’ subject matter.”

Zimmer has composed scores for a long list of films, including last year’s Dune remake and this summer’s blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick.