Céline Dion Accepts Honourary Doctorate From Berklee

Canada’s Céline Dion received an honourary Doctor of Music degree from Boston’s famed Berklee College of Music during a virtual ceremony on Saturday.

Students performed a virtual medley of Dion including “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now,” “Pour Que Tu M'aimes Encore,” “My Heart Will Go On,” “To Love You More,” “Courage” and “The Power of Love.”

Dion was impressed. “To know that so many talented Berklee students joined together from all over the world to perform my songs touches my soul,” she said, before reflecting on her childhood in Quebec.

“Music vibrates deep into our very core, and it’s a way that we can express ourselves like no other way. It’s a unique language that has no barriers, and you’re never really alone when you have music in your life,” she said.

Dion urged the Berklee graduates to “go out there and express yourself with the confidence and enthusiasm of champions – give it everything you’ve got. Let the world hear you. I’m rooting for you!”

Dion, who never finished high school, received an honorary doctorate from Quebec’s Laval University in 2008.