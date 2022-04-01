Doja Cat Vows To 'Disappear' After The Weeknd's Tour

Doja Cat said Thursday she still plans to quit music – but not until she finishes The Weeknd’s upcoming tour.

“I’m not bailing. But me not bailing doesn’t mean my a** isn’t gonna disappear right after,” the pop star tweeted. “I still got **it i gotta do.

“so yes that still means i got videos to film i got performances to do and I got content to drop so i’m pooping it out and dippin. i ain’t gone yet.”

Doja is the opening act on the After Hours Til Dawn Tour, which kicks off at Toronto’s Rogers Centre on July 8 and runs until Sept. 3.

Last Friday, she stunned fans by tweeting that she “can’t wait to f**king disappear” and temporarily changed her account header to “i quit.”

“This s**t ain’t for me so I’m out,” Doja tweeted. “Y’all take care.”

Doja clapped back at fans in Paraguay who complained about standing in the rain in hopes of meeting her. "i’m not taking pictures again with anybody else after this tour," she fumed.

She replied to a fan who asked – in a since-deleted tweet – about her humility: “it’s gone and i don’t give a f**k anymore i f**kin quit … i don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a f**king fool for ever thinking i was made for this.

"this is a f**king nightmare unfollow me.”