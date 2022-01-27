Dolly Parton Puts Rumours About Chest To Rest

Dolly Parton this week got something off her chest – about her chest.

The 76-year-old country music superstar, during an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, denied that her breasts are insured.

“It’s not true,” said Parton. “It was just a joke, I didn’t do that.”

Parton recalled: “Years ago… was it Betty Grable or one of the great famous stars that was famous also for her legs… and at that time I said, ‘Well, maybe I should get my boobs insured, since I'm famous for them.’”

The topic came up when Hoda and Jenna mentioned that Heidi Klum reportedly got her legs insured for $2 million U.S.

“By the way,” Parton said, “you can get new boobs but you can’t get new legs.”

The singer also shot down rumours that her famously large breasts have become a health issue. "It shows up about every three years in the tabloids, where I'm bedridden because my boobs are so heavy that I'm crippled for life on my back," said Parton. "I just laugh. Well, they are heavy, but they haven't crippled me yet.

"And then they find a picture of me, from when I was actually doing a video, you know, laying on the bed somewhere. And the story is that my spine is injured or whatever. I just think, 'Oh my Lord. If they were that heavy, I'd have them changed. I'd have them lessened.'"