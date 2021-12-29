Ed Sheeran Vows To 'Rewild' UK

Ed Sheeran says he is doing his part to offset the impact his tours have on the environment.

“I’m trying to buy as much land as possible and plant as many trees as possible,” the 30-year-old singer told BBC Radio London. “I am trying to rewild as much of the UK as I can. I love my country and I love wildlife and the environment.”

Sheeran acknowledged he does not have “a hugely sustainable job” but insisted he is “trying my best.”

He added: “It’s about finding the balance with that — and I honestly think that this next tour that I’m going on, at the end of the tour, I can’t see myself going on one of them like that again.”

Sheeran is scheduled to launch his +–=÷x Tour in April.