Fetty Wap In Jail After Allegedly Violating Bail Conditions

Fetty Wap was arrested Monday in Newark, New Jersey for allegedly threatening to kill a man and flashing a gun during a FaceTime call.

Prosecutors in New York accused the 31-year-old rapper, whose real name is William Maxwell, of violating the conditions of his pretrial release on federal drug charges. Judge Steven Locke revoked his bail and ordered the rapper to remain in custody until his trial.

Fetty Wap pleaded not guilty last October to conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances and was free on a $500,000 personal recognizance bond. He is accused of being part of a group that trafficked more than 100 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl.

On Dec. 11, Fetty Wap allegedly called a man identified in court documents as “John Doe” and repeatedly threatened to kill him for being a “rat.”

The rapper’s lawyer told the judge that John Doe had posted a photo of Fetty Wap’s deceased 4-year-old daughter several days earlier. (The girl died of a heart condition in July 2021.)