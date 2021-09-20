Fight Breaks Out During Olivia Rodrigo Performance

Tempers flared during Olivia Rodrigo’s set Saturday at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.

A scuffle broke out between two women in the crowd while the 18-year-old singer was performing her hit “Drivers License.”

In a video clip of the incident, a woman in a black top is seen shouting something to a woman in a white cardigan, who responded by punching her repeatedly in the head. A man in the crowd then stepped in to break it up.

The pure chaos of this video of a fight between two girls (and then a child?) as the guy filming continues to sing Driver’s License at an Olivia Rodrigo concert pic.twitter.com/DJ4avjOJFF — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 19, 2021

TikTok user @fww.shelli captioned the clip: “bro we were just tryna enjoy olivia rodrigo.” (She says the original video was taken down from the platform.)

In a follow-up post, @fww.shelli said the fight broke out after the mother of a young girl repeatedly tried to let her daughter get a better view of Rodrigo. She said a woman standing behind the mom-daughter instigated the fight.

On social media, reactions included “how does one even start a fight at a f**king OLIVIA RODRIGO concert” and “do you know angry you have to be to fight at an olivia rodrigo concert.”

One person tweeted: “I would also fight at an @Olivia_Rodrigo concert. b**ch gets me so emotional.”

Rodrigo had just told the audience it was “a really special day” because the iHeartRadio Music Festival marked “sort of like my first show.” She added: “I’m just so grateful that you guys are here with me experiencing this.”