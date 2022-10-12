Foo Fighters, Twenty One Pilots Up For MTV EMAs

Foo Fighters and Twenty One Pilots are among the rock acts nominated at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

Foo Fighters are competing in the Best Rock category against Liam Gallagher, Måneskin, Muse, Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Killers.

The band is also up for Best Longform Video for both Studio 666) and its Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Twenty One Pilots are vying for Best Alternative along with Gorillaz, Imagine Dragons, Panic! At The Disco, Tame Impala and YUNGBLUD. The duo is also up for Best Metaverse Performance (for their Roblox concert).

In the running for Best Live act is Coldplay.

Fans can vote for their favourites until Nov. 9 and the winners will be announced on Nov. 13 in Düsseldorf.

