Garth Brooks To Perform At Biden-Harris Inauguration

Garth Brooks will perform at Wednesday’s inauguration of U.S. president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris.

“This is not a political statement, this is a statement of unity,” Brooks, who calls himself a Republican, told reporters on Monday. “This is kind of how I get to serve this country. It’s an honour to be asked.”

The country superstar did not reveal what song he will perform but said he has “two or three options.”

It was previously announced that Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem and Jennifer Lopez will also perform. A prime time special, Celebrating America, will include performances by Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake with Ant Clemons, Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, Foo Fighters and Jon Bon Jovi.