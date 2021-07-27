Gibson Launches Label With Slash Album

Gibson, best known for its guitars, is launching a record label with an album from Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators.

“It's an honour to be the first release on the new Gibson Records,” Slash said, in a release. “It’s a zenith in our partnership for sure and having worked so closely with Gibson for so long, I know they will be a label that genuinely supports their artists creatively. Not just me, but all the artists they choose to work with. It's perfect.”

Gibson has partnered with BMG on the new label, which will be based in Nashville.

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have released three studio albums, including the most recent, Living the Dream, in 2018.