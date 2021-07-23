Grimes, Lil Uzi Vert Joke About Buying A Planet

Canadian singer Grimes joked Thursday about rapper Lil Uzi Vert acquiring a planet.

“Documentation almost complete for @LILUZIVERT to legally claim wasp-127b - this is huge!,” tweeted Grimes. “First human to legally own a planet.”

WASP-127b is a gas giant exoplanet discovered in 2016 that is more than 1.4 times larger than Jupiter.

Earlier, the B.C. native tweeted: “Apparently @LILUZIVERT owns this planet - just a heads up.”

Lil Uzi Vert replied that he was “still working on it” and then asked his fans to come up with a “New name for MY planet.”

It’s all in good fun, of course, since there is no system in place for anyone to purchase a planet.

Earlier this year, Grimes and Lil Uzi Vert joked about getting “brain chips” by next year. “It’s experimental surgery but it if succeeds we’ll have the knowledge of the Gods haha,” she tweeted.