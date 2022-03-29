Harry Styles Fans Try To Decipher Mysterious Coordinates

Harry Styles fans are trying to decipher hidden code on a website created to hype the singer’s forthcoming album, Harry’s House.

Twitter account @hsdaily on Sunday shared a list of “co-ordinates” purportedly found in the coding of YouAreHome.co. Someone then tweeted an exhaustive list of the corresponding locations around the world – including places in Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

Fans began speculating about whether the hidden code reveals the locations of future tour stops – a theory dampened by the inclusion of places like Iran, Inner Mongolia and several spots in the middle of oceans.

Others believe the coordinates point to promotional posters for Styles’ third album (out May 20) that have been popping up in cities around the world.

“I think if we connect the dots it might make a shape bc half of these are in the middle of the sea,” tweeted one fan. Most, though, shared comments similar to this one: “yeah i don’t know what ANY of that means.”

Excitement for Harry’s House ramped up on Monday when Styles announced the first single, “As It Was” will drop on April 1 (7 p.m. ET).