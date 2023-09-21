Harry Styles Is The Favourite To Sing The Next James Bond Theme

Harry Styles is being touted as the betting favourite to lend his voice to the next James Bond theme song.

Bookies in the UK have put 7/1 odds on Styles, after a triumphant year that saw him take home Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards.

The other artists in the running are also male artists. Ed Sheeran is in just behind Styles at 8/1, followed by Lewis Capaldi at 10/1, and then Elton John at 12/1.

According to William Kadjanyi, a political analyst for Star Sports, Styles has the edge. “With the next James Bond film being discussed more and more, it seems increasingly likely that Harry Styles, one of the biggest names in music today, could be the voice we hear in the opening titles of the next Bond film,” he said.

Whoever the winner is, they will follow in the footsteps of previous Bond singers including Adele, Sam Smith, Shirley Bassey, Tina Turner, Duran Duran, and most recently, Billie Eilish.

It's all very premature to call, however, as there currently isn't even an actor assigned to play 007, following Daniel Craig fulfilling his commitment with 2021's No Time To Die. At the moment, betting firm Ladbrokes has Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the favourite (11/4), followed by Henry Cavill (3/1) and James Norton (7/2).