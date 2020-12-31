Here's What To Watch On New Year's Eve

With no public gatherings or parties, this will be a New Year’s Eve like no other – but there will still be music.

Here are some options for your at-home celebrations of the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021:

ON TELEVISION

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest - 8 pm ET | ABC / City

Jennifer Lopez will perform live in New York City’s Times Square just before the iconic ball drops. Her set includes the live debut of “In The Morning,” the single she released last month. Billy Porter and Cyndi Lauper will team up for music from Kinky Boots and there will be performances by Machine Gun Kelly and Jimmie Allen. The pre-taped segments, hosted by Ciara in Los Angeles, will feature performances by Post Malone, Jonas Brothers, Paula Abdul, Dan + Shay, Nelly, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Noah Cyrus, Doja Cat, Maluma, En Vogue, Ella Mai, Lewis Capaldi, Brandy, Iann Dior and 24kGoldn, and Canada’s JP Saxe with Julia Michaels.

NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021 - 10 pm ET | NBC

Carson Daly hosts a show featuring performances by AJR, Busta Rhymes ft. Anderson.Paak, Chloe x Halle, CNCO, Jason Derulo, Goo Goo Dolls, Kylie Minogue, Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha ft. Doja Cat, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, and Sting ft. Shirazee.

New Year’s Eve Toast and Roast 2021 - 8 pm ET | Fox

Ken Jeong and Joel McHale co-host from Los Angeles (and Kelly Osbourne will be live in Times Square) with performances by LeAnn Rimes, Gloria Estefan, David Guetta and Jane Krakowski as well as iHeartRadio performances by John Legend, Gabby Barrett, Ava Max, Green Day and others. Mayim Bialik and Cheyenne Jackson of the new series Call Me Kat (airing on CTV in the new year) will team up for a song.

Canada's New Year's Eve: Countdown to 2021 - 11 pm

Hosted by Rick Mercer, this homegrown show includes performances by Alan Doyle with Kim Stockwood, Brett Kissel, The Jerry Cans, Lights and Felix Cartal, Neon Dreams, Random Recipe, Tyler Shaw with Simone Denny and William Prince.

STREAMING

NYE Live: Justin Bieber - 10:15 pm ET

Canada’s Justin Bieber performs his first full concert since 2015. Livestream access, priced at about $32 CAD, is available here.

Hello 2021: The Americas - 10:30 pm ET

The YouTube Originals channel is hosting a long list of performances by artists like Dua Lipa, Kane Brown, Demi Lovato, Ne-Yo, J Balvin, FINNEAS, Hunter Hayes, YUNGBLUD and James Blunt.

Bud Light Seltzer Sessions Presents New Year’s Eve 2021 - 10:30 pm ET

Co-hosted by Canada’s Lilly Singh, the livestream features Post Malone, Steve Aoki, Jack Harlow, Sebastian Yatra and Saweetie.

Snoop Dogg 2021 NYE Special - 11 pm ET

Why not get poppin' (like it's hot) with Snoop Dogg, who will ring in the new year with live performances by some of his friends. The show streams here.

Times Square New Year's Eve 2021

New York City’s iconic Times Square celebration will look a little different this year because crowds are not permitted. Hosted by Jonathan Bennett, the show will feature a three-song set from Gloria Gaynor (including her classic “I Will Survive”) and performances by Pitbull and Andra Day.

The Avett Brothers - New Year’s Eve Virtual Celebration - 8 p.m. ET

In addition to a performance by the band, there will be performances by Willie Nelson and Brandi Carlile as well as other special guests. Dax Shepard will host. Tickets are available here.

PRE-COUNTDOWN CONCERTS

Kylie: Infinite Disco

Kylie Minogue performs tracks from her new album Disco as well as some of her previous hits re-arranged by Biff Stannard and Steve Anderson. Fans can choose from livestreams in different time zones for about $20 U.S. (The Australian livestream was plagued by technical issues.)

KISS 2020 Goodbye - 12 noon ET

The band promises a fiery show from Atlantis in Dubai. Streaming packages start at $39.99.

Melissa Etheridge: Mamma’s Choice - 6 p.m. ET

Melissa Etheridge expands her livestream show to 90 minutes on New Year’s Eve. Tickets here.

United At Home - 6 p.m. ET

David Guetta says goodbye to 2020 with a fundraising show recorded in front of the Louvre in Paris. Check it out here.