High Valley Returns With 2 New Songs

High Valley announced Tuesday the release of two songs – the first from the country act since last year’s EP Grew Up On That.

“Whatever It Takes” and “Never Not” are also the first High Valley tracks without Curtis Rempel, who stepped away this summer.

“It feels so amazing to be releasing new music again,” said his brother Brad Rempel, in a release. “From the moment we started writing ‘Whatever It Takes’ we felt like we had captured that signature High Valley magic!

“I’ve always felt that we were at our best and most natural when we tap into that bluegrass stomp kind of sound that we love.”

Rempel penned the song with Jon Nite and Ben Stennis while “Never Not” was written with Ben West and Matt Willis.

Rempel described it as “such a truthful song for us and the second verse is maybe one of the most honest straightforward lyrics I’ve ever written.

“I have big dreams and hopes for this song finding its way into the hearts and lives of our fans!”

Both tracks are available for pre-order and will be released on Nov. 12.

In an interview with iHeartRadio.ca last year, Rempel said he's content to put out singles and EPs rather than another full length album. "I’d rather put out the four or five or six best things we have, wait six months or a year and do it again and keep doing that," he explained. "If I had it my way we’d put out a new song every single month, period. I have so many demos. I write songs all the time.

"I’d way rather keep the music coming than do an album every two years.