Jazz Musician-Composer Chick Corea Dies At 79

Pianist and composer Chick Corea, the jazz artist with the most Grammy wins ever, died Tuesday at his Florida home after a battle with a rare form of cancer. He was 79.

“Throughout his life and career, Chick relished in the freedom and the fun to be had in creating something new, and in playing the games that artists do," read a statement on his website.

Corea released dozens of studio and live albums as well as collaborations with Miles Davis, Stan Getz, Herbie Mann and others. His most recent album was last year’s Plays.

During his career, Corea amassed a collection of 23 Grammy Awards – and he is up for two more this year.

Singer Cat Stevens tweeted Corea was “one of the most innovative and inspired musicians I ever had the privilege to work with. His musical art and genius were an education, not just a performance.”

Curtis Stigers shared: "We’ve lost one our most brilliant lights."

Corea is survived by wife Gayle, son Thaddeus, daughter Liane and two grandchildren.