Jess Moskaluke Adds 4 Shows To 'Mapdot Tour'

Canadian country star Jess Moskaluke has added four stops to her upcoming Mapdot Tour.

The singer will perform Nov. 2 at The Ranch 2.0 in Barrie, Ont., and in Manitoba on Nov. 15 at Prairie Fusion in Portage La Prairie, Nov. 16 at the Western Manitoba Centennial Auditorium in Brandon and Nov. 18 at the Club Regent Event Centre in Winnipeg.

Opening for Moskaluke will be Tyler Joe Miller.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. local time.

Announced last month, the Mapdot Tour kicks off in Montreal on Oct. 29 and includes shows in Ottawa, St. Catharines, Sudbury, Alberta and Moskaluke’s native Saskatchewan.

The singer is also supporting Kip Moore at four shows in Toronto and London in early November.