Justin Bieber Teases New Single WIth 'I Feel Funny' Video

Justin Bieber shows off his sense of humour in a short music video to promote his forthcoming collaboration with Don Toliver.

In the surprisingly infectious “I Feel Funny” video, the Canadian singer dons an orange ski mask and hams it up on the set of the video for a track titled “Honest” – which, according to a message at the end, is coming “very very very soon.”

Director Cole Bennett shared the origin of the “I Feel Funny” video in the YouTube description. “Justin randomly texted me this song one day and said ‘should we do a visual to this? song straight to number 1.’ We joked around about doing a video for it but never did,” explained Bennett.

“A few weeks later we were doing a pick up day for a video we had recently shot, but never finished (‘Honest’). We had a bit of time switching over from scene to scene. So, I went into his trailer and said 'Remember that song you sent me? Let's shoot a video for it on my phone in between takes of the actual video.’ ... The rest was history. Enjoy.”

At the end, Bieber notes it would be hilarious if “I waste all the energy on the funny video and then don’t have any energy for our actual video that we’re shooting.”

While we wait for the Bieber-Toliver collab “Honest” on April 29, check out the video for “I Feel Funny” below: