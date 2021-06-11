Justin Bieber To Perform In Las Vegas

Justin Bieber is warming up for his 2022 world tour with a concert next month in Las Vegas.

The Canadian pop star is set to perform July 9 at the Encore Theater inside the Wynn Las Vegas. The venue has a capacity of less than 1,500.

Tickets, which start at $150 U.S., go on sale at 1 p.m. EDT on Friday.

It will be Bieber's first concert in front of a live audience in four years and first full-length performance since his virtual New Year's Eve concert.

Bieber’s Justice tour kicks off Feb. 22, 2022 and includes Toronto on March 25, June 7 and June 8 as well as Ottawa on March 28, Montreal on March 29.

He is one of several artists hitting Vegas stages this summer, including Bruno Mars, who kicks off a six-show run at the Park Theater on July 3 and Usher, who has 14 shows lined up at the Colosseum in July and August. Miley Cyrus performs July 4 at Resorts World.