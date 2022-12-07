Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton To Headline 2nd LASSO Montreal

Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton were announced Wednesday as headliners at the second annual LASSO Montreal festival next summer.

Brown will take the stage on the night of Aug. 18 and Stapleton will wrap up the fest on Aug. 19.

Brown is currently halfway through a Canadian tour that included a show in Montreal on Dec. 2.

Plans for the inaugural LASSO in 2020 were unveiled in June 2019, with Luke Bryan and Brad Paisley later confirmed as headliners. But, with only weeks to go, the festival was pushed to 2021 due to the pandemic.

“Montreal has always been a music city, but this city is clearly now a country capital as well," said Nick Farkas of promoter evenko, in a release. "Last year’s kickoff edition of LASSO was a revelation and a hell of a good time! We can’t wait to do it again."

The festival takes place at Montreal’s Espace 67 on Île Sainte-Hélène. Weekend passed, starting at $230, go on sale Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. Single day tickets will go on sale at a later date.