Kate Bush Calls 'Running Up That Hill' Success 'Utterly Brilliant'

Kate Bush continues to celebrate the newfound success of “Running Up That Hill.”

“How utterly brilliant! It’s hard to take in the speed at which this has all been happening,” the 63-year-old singer wrote on her website.

The song, which Bush released in 1985, is No. 2 on both the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 chart and UK Official Singles Chart Top 100, behind “As It Was” by Harry Styles. It’s also No. 4 on the U.S. Hot 100.

“Running Up That Hill” is climbing up the charts thanks to its use in Season 4 of the Netflix series Stranger Things. It can also be heard playing at the end of the second episode of the made-in-Canada series The Lake, which debuts Friday on Prime Video.

“The response to 'Running Up That Hill' is something that has had its own energy and volition,” wrote Bush. "A direct relationship between the shows and their audience and one that has stood completely outside of the music business. We’ve all been astounded to watch the track explode!”

At last weekend’s Governor’s Ball festival in New York City, Halsey covered the track.

“It’s all so exciting! The track is being responded to in so many positive ways. I’ve never experienced anything quite like this before,” admitted Bush, who hasn’t released a studio album since 2011.

Bush wrote and produced “Running Up That Hill,” which features her ex Del Palmer on bass, her brother Paddy Bush on balalaika, the late Level 42 member Alan Murphy on guitar and Stuart Elliott on drums.

A remix, "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" – which combines the backing track from the original’s extended version with vocals Bush recorded in 2012 – debuted at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and was included on A Symphony of British Music: Music for the Closing Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. It put Bush in the Top 10 on the UK chart for the first time in seven years.