Kelly Clarkson Reunites 'Idol' Judges At Walk Of Fame Unveiling

The original American Idol judges reunited on Monday to pay tribute to the show’s inaugural winner Kelly Clarkson as she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The singer and daytime talk show host was joined by Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson at the unveiling ceremony.

“I feel very lucky and fortunate because I know a lot of talented people that love singing and are amazing at it and writing songs, and even talk show hosts — a lot of people could do that, and I just feel very fortunate that I get the chance,” said Clarkson. “There are dreams you didn't know you had and they end up happening and you feel super blessed.”

Cowell reflected on meeting Clarkson at her Idol audition 20 years ago. “I remember not just your voice, but your personality,” he said. “I've got be honest with you, I didn't realize at that point, honestly, how good you were. I just liked you.”

Cowell said Clarkson’s victory “validated what we did.”

Clarkson is the 2,733rd person to accept a star on the famed tourist attraction.

Inductees are chosen from submissions approved by the nominees or their reps. The honouree must agree to attend an unveiling ceremony within two years. A $50,000 USD fee is required for installation and maintenance of the star.