Kelsea Ballerini Explains Why She Disabled Comments On Instagram

Kelsea Ballerini says she disabled comments on her Instagram posts for a simple reason – people can be nasty.

“I'm super sensitive, and I think that's a good thing,” the country star told iHeartRadio’s Bobby Bones this week. “For a long time, I was reading all the comments, and I would obviously love the good ones, but I would find the bad ones and they would just hurt my feelings.”

Describing herself as an “over-sharer,” Ballerini explained she cut off commenting because she “didn't want to get to a point where I was not posting and not sharing my life.”

The 27-year-old added: “It's relatable and girls need to see that. It’s either me not sharing or me sharing and not caring about what people say. And so I just turned them off.”

Ballerini said the pandemic has given people the time to “marinate with our own feelings and what we need and what we want.” As a result, “I just think boundaries are healthy,” she said. “And that's a new boundary I have for myself.”