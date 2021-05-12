LISTEN: The Weeknd, Nickelback Get Mashed Up

It’s the all-Canadian mashup you didn’t think you needed: The Weeknd and Nickelback.

SMASH Mashups has brilliantly blended The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” and Nickelback’s 2001 hit “How You Remind Me.”

The result is “How Blinding Lights Remind Me,” which was released earlier this month – along with a video – and included on the mashups album Rock Wars Episode II.

“Blinding Lights” was The Weeknd’s fifth No. 1 single and spent four weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 – a chart where it has so far spent a whopping 74 weeks. “How You Remind Me” is the only Nickelback song to reach the top of the Billboard Hot 100. It spent 49 weeks on the chart.

There are a combined seven Canadians credited as songwriters on the two songs.

Check out “How Blinding Lights Remind Me” below: