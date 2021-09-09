Lorde Shares Reason For Pulling Out Of MTV VMAs

Lorde says she pulled out of this weekend’s MTV Video Music Awards due to strict COVID-19 safety protocols.

On Sept. 3, it was announced that “due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year’s show.”

In a message to fans, Lorde explained: “It’s just that we were planning this insanely amazing many-bodied intimate dance performance, not fully understanding the (very necessary!) safety protocols that are in place, and the masking and distancing just meant it wasn’t gonna be what I dreamed, and you know I can’t make something less than outstanding for you guys.

“I hope you understand. There will be many more TV performances, don’t you worry.”

Lorde added: “I saw some people were very concerned about me pulling out of the VMAs, you’re so sweet, I’m totally fine!”

Hosted by Doja Cat, the MTV VMAs on Sunday will include performances by Shawn Mendes and Tainy, The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Kacey Musgraves, Chloe of Chloe x Halle, Kim Petras, Machine Gun Kelly, Olivia Rodrigo, Ozuna, Polo G, Twenty One Pilots and Swedish House Mafia.