Luke Combs Debuts 'Good Ol' Days"

Luke Combs debuted “Good Ol’ Days” during his set Sunday at the Carolina Country Music Festival in Myrtle Beach.

The song celebrates staples of summer nights in the U.S. south.

“We were young, we were free / Didn’t have a thing that we didn’t need,” Combs sings, in the chorus. “We were loud, we were free / Back when we knew everything / Back in the good ol’ days.”

The concert was Combs’ first in 15 months.

The 31-year-old country star has been teasing fans with new tracks ahead of the release of his third album – his first since 2019’s acclaimed What You See Is What You Get.

Watch fan-shot footage of Combs performing “Good Ol’ Days” below: