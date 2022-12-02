Luke Combs Had Biggest Country Song In Canada This Year

Country music artists had 13 of the biggest songs in Canada this year, according to Billboard.

The year-end Canadian Hot 100 chart is dominated by pop and only one country track – “The Kind of Love We Make” by Luke Combs – managed to make the Top 40 (it’s at No. 33).

Combs is the only artist with two songs on the 2022 chart. His single “Doin’ This” finished at No. 86. (Morgan Wallen, whose “You Proof” is No. 45, is featured on rapper Lil Durk’s “Broadway Girl” at No. 92.)

The Billboard Canadian Hot 100 chart is compiled using data for sales, streams and radio airplay.

All the country songs on the year-end list are by male artists. Check them out below:

No. 33 - Luke Combs - “The Kind of Love We Make”

No. 45 - Morgan Wallen - “You Proof”

No. 51 - Zach Bryan - “Something In The Orange”

No. 67 - Bailey Zimmerman - “Rock and a Hard Place”

No. 68 - Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan - “Buy Dirt”

No. 73 - Cole Swindell - “She Had Me at Heads Carolina”

No. 78 - Tyler Hubbard - “5 Foot 9”

No. 80 - Kane Brown - “Like I Love Country Music”

No. 81 - Lee Brice - “Soul”

No. 82 - Cody Johnson - “’Til You Can’t”

No. 90 - Walker Hayes - “Fancy Like”

No. 95 - Jon Pardi - “Last Night Lonely”