Maluma Unveiled As Face Of Versace Campaign

Colombian singer Maluma has been revealed as the face of Versace’s spring 2022 men’s collection.

“Fashion is one of my biggest passions outside of music,” the 28-year-old pop star said, in a release. Maluma called his new role as “a dream come true.”

The campaign, shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, includes an appearance by Maluma’s dog Buda.

“Maluma has long been a part of my Versace family and I’m so excited for him to star in his first campaign with Versace,” said Donatella Versace, in a statement. “I loved the way he played with the camera and the fact that he was as much at ease in front of the camera as he is in front of a stadium full of people singing his songs!”

Maluma showed up at last year’s Met Gala with Versace and wore a red cowboy-inspired suit.