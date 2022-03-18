Mariah Carey Texted Shawn Mendes By Mistake

Oops!

Mariah Carey has revealed that she accidentally texted Shawn Mendes on Thursday.

“My cousin Shawn M and I have this silly joke where we tell each other Happy Thanksgiving on St. Patrick’s Day,” Carey tweeted. “@ShawnMendes found out about it today.. sorry Shawn!!”

The pop superstar shared a screenshot of the conversation. After texting “Happy thanksgiving !!!!” Carey realized her mistake. “Wrong Shawn. Sorry. Also, I do realize it is NOT Thanksgiving. Haha.”

Mendes, like any other polite Canadian, replied “hahahaha that’s okay i figured it was an inside joke” along with a pair of heart emojis.