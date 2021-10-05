Meghan Trainor, Daryl Sabara Have Side-By-Side Toilets

Here's one for the TMI files.

Meghan Trainor has revealed that she and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, have side-by-side toilets – and they "often" use them at the same time.

“A lot of times in the middle of the night when we’re with the baby we’ve got to pee at the same time,” the singer explained on an episode of the Why Won’t You Date Me? podcast hosted by Nicole Byer.

Trainor asked the couple’s contractor to install a second toilet next to the existing one. “He laughed and thought I was joking. I was like, ‘No I’m not joking’ and then he did it. We got two toilets sitting next to each other.”

Trainor said she and Sabara, who were married in December 2018 and welcomed son Riley this past February, “pee at the same time a lot” but have “only pooped together twice” – with good reason.

“I can’t be near him when he poops because his poops smell foul and I can’t handle it,” she explained. “But when I’m pooping I encourage him. ‘Come on in! Look at this one!’ Because I didn’t have a good poop life before and now we’re learning about nutrition and I’m seeing my poops are great now and healthy and everyday… and I’ll look at him and I’ll be like, ‘Daryl do you see this massive thing that came out of me?’

“It took us awhile to get there.”

Listen to the full conversation below: