Mick Jagger Says The Rolling Stones Could Tour After They're Dead

Mick Jagger has big plans for the Rolling Stones. Not just this year, but after the members are long gone.

As the band prepare to release their 24th studio album, Hackney Diamonds, on October 20, Jagger says he is open to the idea of the band embarking on a posthumous tour at some point.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Jagger explained how technology has allowed them to consider touring long past retirement and even death.

“You can have a posthumous business now, can’t you? You can have a posthumous tour,” he said. “The technology has really moved on since the ABBA thing, which I was supposed to go to, but I missed it."

Jagger went on to express how he believes the Stones helped lay the foundation for mega arena tours, which fans may be flocking to one day to see a full-on hologram Stones concert. “One of the things I’m really proud of, with the Stones, is that we pioneered arena tours, with their own stage, with their own sound and everything, and we also did the same with stadiums," he said. "I mean, nobody did a tour of stadiums.”

This isn't the first time Jagger has talked about AI replacing humans. Last year in an interview with Apple Music, he discussed technological advancements in the music biz when he was asked about the future of his band.

“Obviously technology is going to give you some of the answers to this, and who knows what technology lies in store down the road?" he said. "We’re already in an AI world of doing this stuff, and you can do a lot of musical stuff with not-very-complicated computerisation, as well.”