Nicki Minaj Returns To Instagram To Tease Something New

Nicki Minaj returned to Instagram on Monday after a four-month break to tease something.

The rap star shared a pair of photos in which she is covered only by two fluffy hearts while surrounded by Chanel-branded items and captioned the pics “FRIDAY” with a fingers-crossed emoji.

Minaj has not released an album since 2018’s Queen and has only put out one solo track and a handful of collaborations since. The 38-year-old has been focused on being a mom to her son, who was born last September.

A year earlier, Minaj tweeted: "I’ve decided to retire & have my family." She later apologized for the retirement announcement, calling it "abrupt & insensitive.” In a 2014 interview with L’Uomo Vogue, Minaj said: “I do not want to work all my life and never experience the joys of a family … when I decide to … become a mother I would like to take a break and devote myself completely to my child.”