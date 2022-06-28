Olivia Rodrigo Breaks Record Set By Lady Gaga

Olivia Rodrigo has broken a record held by Lady Gaga.

The 19-year-old singer’s debut album Sour is in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 for its 52nd non-consecutive week – beating Lady Gaga’s run of 51 non-consecutive weeks with her 2008 debut The Fame.

Sour, released in May 2021, is No. 10 on the chart representing U.S. sales and streams for the week that ended June 23.

Rodrigo’s first album has sold 767,000 physical copies, according to Luminate, and has racked up 3.7 million “equivalent album units” through streaming.

Sour was the first debut album by a female artist to spend four weeks at No. 1 since Susan Boyle’s I Dreamed a Dream, which topped the chart for six weeks in 2009-2010.