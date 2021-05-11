Perrie Edwards Of UK Group Little Mix Is Expecting

Another member of UK pop group Little Mix is pregnant!

Perrie Edwards shared the news Monday on Instagram that she and her beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are expecting their first child together.

“So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate,” the 27-year-old singer captioned pics of the couple. “Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

The two have been together since 2017.

Soccer star Oxlade-Chamberlain, also 27, captioned his Instagram post: “Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? So grateful and excited to become a dad. Bring on the sleepless nights.”

The baby news came a week after Edwards’ Little Mix mate Leigh Anne Pinnock announced she is expecting a baby with her fiancé, soccer player Andre Gray. Both are 29.

Pinnock commented on Edwards’ post: “Arghhhhhhhhh, so so so happy for you both! And so bloody happy we get to go on this journey together! Love you so much!”

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall also reacted in the comments. "Beaming for you both, I'm the luckiest auntie in the world! Love youuuu x.”

Little Mix, formed in 2011, has enjoyed massive success in their native country but only one single – 2016’s “Shout Out to My Ex” – has cracked the Top 40 in Canada.