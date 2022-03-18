Streaming Series About U2 In Development: Report

J.J. Abrams, who directed and produced recent Star Trek and Star Wars movies, is reportedly developing a series about U2.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Abrams’ production company Bad Robot is working on the series for Netflix, with Anthony McCarten.

“Details of U2’s involvement are being kept under wraps though sources say the band … is expected to be involved and sanction the project,” read an article published Friday. “Plot details are also being kept under wraps.”

McCarten, who wrote the screenplay of 2018's Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, also wrote the forthcoming Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

There has been no comment from reps for U2.