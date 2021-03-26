Taylor Swift Releases 'You All Over Me,' Remix Of 'Love Story'

Taylor Swift has made the weekend better by dropping not only “You All Over Me (From The Vault)” as promised, but also a remix of “Love Story (Taylor’s Version”).

“You All Over Me,” co-written with Scooter Carusoe and produced by The National’s Aaron Dessner, features country star Maren Morris on backing vocals.

It is one of six “never before released songs from the vault” that Swift said she wrote between the ages of 16 and 18 that are on Fearless (Taylor’s Version), out April 9.

The re-recorded version of her sophomore 2008 album comes nearly two years after Scott “Scooter” Braun purchased the rights to Swift’s early recordings. The pop star vowed to record new versions as soon as her contract allowed, in November 2020. (Braun has since sold Swift’s early masters to Shamrock Holdings.)

Listen to “You All Over Me (From The Vault)” and “Love Story (Elvira Remix)” below: