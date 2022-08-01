Taylor Swift Reps React To Her Spot On List Of Private Jet Polluters

Taylor Swift’s reps have addressed a list published last week of celebrities whose private jets have flown the most so far this year.

Using data from the CelebrityJets account on Twitter, sustainability marketing firm Yard said the singer’s plane flew 22,923 minutes between Jan. 1 and July 19, adding an estimated 8,294 tonnes of carbon into the atmosphere.

In a statement, Swift’s spokesperson said: “Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”

In the No. 3 spot is Jay-Z, although the jet in question is a Gulfstream GV that Puma purchased as a condition of its deal with the rapper, who wanted it available to athletes who endorse the brand. The plane had 19,296 minutes of flight time, emitting an estimated 6,981 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

Country star Blake Shelton is ranked fifth on the list. His jet flew 12,424 minutes between Jan. 1 and July 19 and emitted an estimated 4,465 tonnes of carbon. Travis Scott (8,384 minutes, 3,033 tonnes) is at No. 10.

Last week, Drake addressed the misinformed outrage over his plane’s frequent flights between Toronto and Hamilton. “This is just them moving planes to whatever airport they are being stored at for anyone who was interested in the logistics,” Drake commented on Instagram. “Nobody takes that flight.”

Dozens of clickbait articles popped up online after @CelebJets tweeted last week that the rapper’s Boeing 767 made the 70-kilometre trip on June 17, June 28, July 12 and July 22. But, what @CelebJets and those media outlets did not mention is that the plane regularly goes between Toronto (where Drake lives) and Hamilton (where the plane is stored) without Drake onboard.