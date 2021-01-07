The Wanted's Tom Parker Hails 'Significant Reduction' In Tumour

Tom Parker of the now-defunct pop group The Wanted told fans on Thursday he’s been told there is a “significant reduction” in the size of his brain tumour.

“These are the words I received today and I can’t stop saying them over and over again,” the 32-year-old singer wrote in a message on Instagram. “I had an MRI scan on Tuesday and my results today were a significant reduction to the tumour and I am responding well to treatment.

“Everyday I’m keeping on the fight to shrink this bastard!”

Parker revealed last October that he was diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma roughly six weeks after suffering a seizure.

That same month, Parker and his wife Kelsey Hardwick welcomed their son Bodhi. The couple already had daughter Aurelia, now 18 months old.

On Thursday, Parker thanked his health care providers as well as his family, friends and fans for their support “through my darkest days.”

He wrote: “This journey is a rollercoaster that’s for sure. Today is a f**king good day.”

The Wanted enjoyed a string of top five singles in the UK, including two number ones, while their 2011 track "Glad You Came" made it to No. 2 in Canada. They split up in 2014.