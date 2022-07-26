'The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare' Coming To 2 U.S. Theme Parks

Guests at two U.S. theme parks will be able to explore the The Weeknd’s mind this upcoming spooky season.

The Canadian singer’s 2020 album After Hours is the inspiration behind haunted houses at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood. The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare will be part of Halloween Horror Nights at the parks.

“Halloween has always been significant to my music, so this is a total dream come to life,” said The Weeknd, in a release. "I feel like my music videos have served as a launching pad for a collaboration like this, and I cannot wait for people to experience this madness.”

Universal Studios said the haunted houses will feature “grotesque characters and themes” including “slashers, bandaged maniacs, gruesome toad-like creatures and other unfathomable horrors from the mind of” The Weeknd. Tracks from After Hours will be reimagined to complete the “outrageously haunting experience.”

The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare runs on select nights from Sept. 2 to Oct. 31 at Universal Orlando Resort and from Sept. 8 to Oct. 31 at Universal Studios Hollywood.