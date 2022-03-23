Toronto Maple Leafs Unveil Jersey Designed With Justin Bieber

Can Justin Bieber do for the Toronto Maple Leafs what he did for the donut chain co-founded by former Maple Leafs player Tim Horton?

The pop star’s clothing label Drew House teamed up with Adidas to create a reversible jersey for his beloved NHL team.

"My love for the Maple Leafs has always been a big part of who I am, and my passion for the team, and the passion of millions of fans, is stitched into this Next Gen sweater,” said Bieber, in a release. “I'm grateful to the Leafs for the chance to team up again to create something so authentic for the team and its fans.”

The jersey has a black-and-blue colour combination with the iconic Maple Leafs crest on one side, and the Drew House motif inside the Maple Leafs crest in yellow on the other. The Toronto skyline is woven into the bands on the sleeves.

The Maple Leafs will wear the blue-and-black jerseys during Wednesday’s game against the New Jersey Devils. It is the 15th alternative uniform the team has worn in its history.

Fans can buy Bieber’s jerseys at shop.realsports.ca or nhlshop.ca for between $200 and $280. A replica sweater for women is already sold out.

Last month, Bieber was credited with boosting sales at Tim Hortons thanks to his TimBiebs – limited-time TimBits flavours as well as a collection of branded merchandise.