WATCH: Arkells, K.Flay Premiere 'You Can Get It'

Canada’s Arkells on Thursday released “You Can Get It” featuring Chicago vocalist K.Flay.

The track was recorded in Los Angeles pre-pandemic but Arkells frontman Max Kerman believes it will resonate after more than a year in lockdown.

"It feels like the sun is finally coming out, and the song is about being free to chase down every dream and desire,” he explained, in a release.

"When we started writing this song, the world felt dark. We were looking for answers. You look to people who give you energy. You look for little moments that can lead you on a new path. Collaborating with K.Flay gave us that jolt.”

K.Flay, who has released three studio albums since 2014, featured Canada’s Felix Cartal on the 2012 track “Rest Your Mind” and last year released “Zen” with X Ambassadors and Grandson. Her single “Blood in the Cut” was nominated as Best Rock Song at the Grammys in 2018.

“She turned the song on its head and drove it home,” Kerman said. "Our band is always evolving and growing, and she's now in the family.”

In a release, K.Flay said “You Can Get It” is about “finding your momentum, the potential energy that's inside of you. The moment when you scream to yourself ‘I DON'T GIVE A F**K TELL ME WHAT YOU WANT! YOU CAN GET IT!’

“So often, the future doesn't just feel unknowable – it feels impossible. We wanted this song to feel like possibility. Like the world is opening up. Like you are powerful.”

Watch the video for “You Can Get It” by Arkells and K.Flay below: (Warning: Contains language some may find offensive.)