WATCH: Avril Lavigne Performs 'Love It When You Hate Me'

Canada’s Avril Lavigne was joined by blackbear and Travis Barker for a performance of “Love It When You Hate Me” on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live that aired on Monday.

The track, co-written by blackbear and co-produced by Barker, is the second single from Lavigne’s new album Love Sux.

blackbear (aka Matthew Musto) is the 31-year-old songwriter and producer behind hits like Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes,” Machine Gun Kelly’s “My Ex’s Best Friend” and Justin Bieber’s “Boyfriend.”

Lavigne is warming up for her cross-Canada Bite Me tour, which runs from May 3 to 25.

Watch Lavigne’s performance here: