WATCH: Carly Pearce Reacts To Dolly Parton's Opry Invitation

Carly Pearce got a once-in-a-lifetime surprise from country music legend Dolly Parton last week – an invitation to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

In a video shared on social media Tuesday, Pearce is seen taking part in what she thought was a promotional video for Parton’s Tennessee theme park Dollywood.

“I always loved Dolly as a kid so it was really awesome to just go to all the shows and see the performers and eat all the food and hear Dolly playing through the park,” Pearce shared.

Suddenly, Parton arrived. “I just want to tell you how proud I am of you,” said Parton, who went on to welcome Pearce into the Opry.

Pearce, who made her Opray debut in 2015 and has performed at the iconic venue dozens of times, had an emotional reaction.

The 31-year-old singer later tweeted: “Dreams come true… sometimes even better than you dare to dream. I couldn’t be more happy or honoured the be the newest member of the @opry.”

In a 2017 interview with iHeartRadio.ca ahead of her first ever Toronto show, Pearce said: “There are videos of me, when I was four or five, saying I was going to move to Nashville and sing at the Opry. So it’s in my DNA.”

Pearce will be inducted on Aug. 3.

Watch the surprise below: