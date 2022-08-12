What Happened August 12th In Pop Music History

It’s August 12th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2008, the Jonas Brothers released their third studio album, A Little Bit Longer, which included the hit singles “Burnin' Up” and “Lovebug.”

- In 2001, Canadian singer Shania Twain and then-husband Robert “Mutt” Lange welcomed son Eja in Switzerland.

- In 1978, “Three Times A Lady” by The Commodores started a two-week run at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Lionel Richie wrote the song about his then-wife Brenda.

- In 2012, George Michael, Spice Girls, Jessie J, Pet Shop Boys, One Direction and Take That were among the pop acts that performed in the closing ceremony of the Summer Olympics in London.

- In 2006, LeToya, the debut album from founding Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett, topped the Billboard 200 chart. She was kicked out of Destiny’s Child six years earlier and was part of a short-lived girl group called Anjel.

- In 1963, Anthony Ray was born in Washington state. As Sir Mix-A-Lot, he had a smash hit in 1992 with “Baby Got Back.”

- In 1989, “Right Here Waiting” by Richard Marx went to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of three weeks.

And that’s what popped on this day.

