What Happened August 26th In Pop Music History

It’s August 26th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2004, Laura Branigan died of a brain aneurysm in East Quogue, New York. She was 52. The singer was best known for her 1982 smash hit “Gloria,” which spent 36 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and was a No. 1 single in Canada.

- In 1981, the mayor of Ottawa declared “Paul Anka Day” in honour of the homegrown pop star, who was celebrating his 25th anniversary in music. The city also named a street in his honour.

- In 1995, Seal’s “Kiss From A Rose” went to No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was featured in the movie Batman Forever.

- In 2016, Dean Wetter, the husband of Heart’s Ann Wilson, was arrested for assault after an altercation with her 16-year-old twin nephews Curtis and William inside her tour bus during a concert in Auburn, Washington. Wetter later pleaded guilty and was given a suspended sentence, two years of probation, and ordered to pay restitution to his victims, attend counselling, and have no contact with the boys.

- In 1978, “Grease,” the title song from the movie, went to No. 1. Written by Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees, it was recorded by Frankie Valli with Gibb doing backing vocals and Peter Frampton on guitar.

And that’s what popped on this day.

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram