What Happened December 15th In Pop Music History

It’s December 15th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2017, Mel B of the Spice Girls was granted a divorce from Stephen Belafonte, whom she married in June 2007. The couple had a daughter together.

- In 1997, Spice World premiered at The Empire in London ahead of its Boxing Day release. The movie starred the Spice Girls and featured appearances by music stars like Meat Loaf, Elvis Costello, Elton John, and Bob Geldof. The Spice Girls collectively won a Razzie for Worst Actress.

- In 1999, Boy George escaped series injury (or death) when a 62-pound mirror ball fell onto the stage while he was rehearsing for a show in Dorset, England. According to witnesses, the ball missed the singer’s head by only two inches.

- In 1990, Rod Stewart married model Rachel Hunter (who is 24 years his junior) in Beverly Hills. They had two children together before separating in 1999.

And that’s what popped on this day.

