What Happened December 29th In Pop Music History

It’s December 29th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2016, Azealia Banks shared a video on Instagram showing a closet she needed to clean after three years of brujería (witchcraft) – specifically the sacrificing of chickens. “Real witches do real things,” she said. There was, of course, plenty of reaction on social media. “Azealia Banks is sandblasting 3 years worth of blood and feathers off her floor from sacrificing chickens and i can't stop laughing,” one fan tweeted.

- In 1985, Billy Joel and then-wife Christie Brinkley welcomed a daughter they named Alexa Ray. The girl’s middle name was a tribute to Ray Charles, one of Joel’s idols.

- In 1943, Richard Clare Danko was born in Norfolk County, Ontario (about 150 km southwest of Toronto). After dropping out of school at 14, he pursued his passion for music and went on to become part of The Band. As Rick Danko, he played on tracks like “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” and “Ophelia.”

- In 1994, Lisa "Left-Eye" Lopes of TLC pleaded guilty to arson for setting fire to the Atlanta mansion of then-boyfriend Andre Rison, an NFL player, after an argument in June 1994. After being sentenced to five years of probation, Lopes left the courthouse hand-in-hand with Rison.

And that’s what popped on this day.

