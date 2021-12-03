What Happened December 3rd In Pop Music History

It’s December 3rd and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2005, Chris Brown’s debut single “Run It!” was No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for the second of five weeks. The song was co-written and produced by Scott Storch, an early member of The Roots.

- In 1979, Daniel John Bedingfield was born in New Zealand. Like his sister Natasha Bedingfield, he pursued a career in music and, in 2001, had a hit with “Gotta Get Thru This.” The track, which he recorded in his bedroom on a computer, was nominated for both a BRIT Award and a Grammy.

- In 1990, Madonna appeared on Nightline, where she was interviewed by Forrest Sawyer and introduced the broadcast premiere of her “Justify My Love” video, which MTV had refused to air.

- In 1951, Kimberley Rew was born in the UK. He went on to become a member of Katrina and the Waves, whose biggest hit, 1985's “Walking on Sunshine,” he wrote. Rew also penned “That’s Just the Woman in Me,” which Céline Dion recorded in 2007.

- In 1971, Montell Du'Sean Barnett was born in Los Angeles. In 1995, as Montell Jordan, he became the second R&B artist signed to Def Jam and scored a No. 1 hit with “This Is How We Do It.” Jordan left the music business in 2010 to focus on being a preacher at a church in Georgia.

And that’s what popped on this day.

